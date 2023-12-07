Lululemon earns US$248.7 million in third quarter, revenue rises to US$2.2 billion

A Lululemon store in Pittsburgh is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2023 5:24 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 5:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its net income for the third quarter was US$248.7 million, compared with US$255.6 million a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based apparel company says net revenue for the quarter was US$2.2 billion, up from US$1.9 billion last year. 

Diluted earnings per share were US$1.96, down from US$2.00. 

Lululemon says it expects net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to be more than US$3.1 billion.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter are expected to be between US$4.85 and US$4.93. 

CEO Calvin McDonald says it was another strong quarter for the company, and as they enter the holiday season he’s pleased with their early performance. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

