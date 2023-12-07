Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2023 4:52 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,278.51, up 4.30 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.82, or 2.14 per cent, to $83.27 on 21.2 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $21.81 on 12.4 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $41.12 on 8.8 million shares. 

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 10.12 per cent, to $3.70 on 8.3 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 22 cents, or 8.15 per cent, to $2.92 on 7.8 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.58, or 1.92 per cent, to $80.68 on 7.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Laurentian Bank of Canada. (TSX:LB). Finance. Down $1.09, or 4.13 per cent, to $25.30. Laurentian Bank of Canada said Thursday it was undergoing another strategic review and cutting staff as it works to move past a major system outage in September and the subsequent ousting of its chief executive. The revamp efforts come as the bank reported earnings of $30.6 million or 67 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from a profit of $55.7 million or $1.26 per diluted share a year earlier.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 26 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $57.96. Canada’s financial intelligence agency said it has levied a $1.3-million penalty against CIBC for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures. The agency, known as Fintrac, said it imposed the penalty over CIBC’s failure to submit a suspicious transaction report when there were grounds to suspect it was related to money laundering or terrorist activity, and failures to report information related to large money transfers from outside Canada. CIBC spokesman Tom Wallis said in a statement that the bank has robust anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing procedures and practices, and the administrative matters were related to a relatively small number of transactions that the bank has since resolved. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7,2023.

The Canadian Press

