‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will feature Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ludacris, Reneé Rapp and more in LA

FILE - Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2021. Seacrest will usher in 2024 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with satellite locations in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 10:02 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 10:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2024 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from New York City’s Times Square on December 31, alongside his host Rita Ora.

There will once again be satellite locations in Los Angeles — hosted by Jeannie Mai — and a Spanish language countdown with host Dayanara Torres live from San Juan’s Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Los Angeles party boasts of a star-studded lineup: R&B up-and-comer Coco Jones, “What It Is” singer Doechii, pop belter Ellie Goulding, pop-punks Green Day and 2024 Grammy album of the year nominee Janelle Monáe.

Loud Luxury x Two Friends Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars will also take the stage to usher in 2024.

In a year where “Barbie” ruled everything in pop culture, the Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua will revisit their best-known hit, 1997’s “Barbie Girl.” Fans of the “Barbie” movie and its soundtrack will recall that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice gave the song a 2023 facelift with their collaboration, “Barbie World.”

Aqua will also perform “Doctor Jones” from their 1997 album “Aquarium.” Doechii will tackle “What It Is” and “Persuasive,” and Green Day will perform “Basket Case,” “Welcome to Paradise,” “Holiday,” and make the live debut of their new track, “Dilemma,” from their forthcoming album “Saviors,” out in January 2024.

Reneé Rapp will perform “Talk Too Much” as well as “Tummy Hurts” alongside best new artist Grammy nominee Coco Jones. Ludacris will launch into a multi-song medley of some of his most recognizable hits; Nile Rodgers and CHIC will perform “Le Freak,” “Everybody Dance,” “Good Times,” and cover Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.”

Seacrest inherited ABC’s legendary “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Dick Clark and has been involved with the show since 2006. Last year, his “New Year’s Rock Eve” reached 13.8 million viewers in 2023.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will begin on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 31.

