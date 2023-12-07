Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser

First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle struck and injured utility workers before stealing a police cruiser, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The driver in the suburb of Boston crashed the cruiser before being captured, law enforcement officials said. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) AP

By The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 7:31 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 7:42 am.

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A pickup truck driver in a suburb of Boston is accused of crashing into a police officer and a utility employee at a work site, killing them, then pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser and crashing, law enforcement officials said.

Two other utility workers were injured in the initial crash Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Boston, and “multiple other vehicles” were struck by the truck before it was abandoned, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a news release.

“Clearly what happened … is an unimaginable tragedy,” Ryan said at a news conference. “These two men were doing their job at 4 o’clock in the afternoon when they were killed and crashes like this happen far too often.”

After the cruiser crashed, police said they arrested the driver after a brief foot pursuit.

A 54-year-old man from Woodsville, New Hampshire, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery and was expected to be arraigned Thursday morning, Ryan said. Online court records early Thursday didn’t list information on his case, including whether he had a lawyer, and a phone number could not be found for him.

The events unfolded after the driver attempted to make a U-turn, striking a vehicle. The truck continued for about a quarter mile before Waltham police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, and a 36-year-old National Grid worker were struck. Tracey was working a police detail at a utility work site, Ryan said.

The truck kept going and struck other vehicles before the driver got out and fled, encountering another Waltham officer who was responding to the crash. The driver then allegedly pulled a knife on the officer before taking his cruiser and driving off, Ryan said. The cruiser crashed shortly afterward and the driver was arrested following a brief foot chase.

Tracey was a 28-year veteran of the Waltham Police Department.

“He was a compassionate police officer, and always looked out for the underdog,” Chief Kevin O’Connell said at the news conference. He was an amazing husband, a loving father, and a friend to all.”

The Associated Press



Top Stories

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

1h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

2h ago

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

8h ago

Pedestrian seriously hurt after getting trapped under bus in Mississauga
Pedestrian seriously hurt after getting trapped under bus in Mississauga

A woman is expected to survive after being struck and then becoming trapped under a bus in Mississauga on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to Elm Drive and Mississauga Valley Boulevard,...

30m ago

