Oil and gas sector warns emissions cap could lead to production curtailments

A flare stack burns off excess gas at a processing facility near Crossfield, Alta., Tuesday, June 13, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2023 12:02 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 12:12 pm.

CALGARY — Canada’s oil and gas industry says the emissions cap framework announced by Ottawa could result in significant production curtailments by companies.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) says the federal government’s plan to have the oil and gas sector cut its emissions by more than a third below 2019 levels by 2030 is problematic.

It says the industry is working to reduce its emissions, but Ottawa’s targeted time frame is too ambitious.

It says many of the technologies oil and gas producers hope to use to decarbonize their operations are still in the early stages of development.

The federal government says its emission cap will take the form of a cap-and-trade system, meaning companies would be able to buy offset credits or contribute to a decarbonization fund that would lower their emissions-cutting requirement to just 20 to 23 per cent.

CAPP says Ottawa’s plan risks triggering “unforeseen socioeconomic consequences,” including higher energy prices for Canadians. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

1h ago

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

6h ago

Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush
Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush

It wasn't just the snow and slush disrupting the drive in the GTA on Thursday morning with some commuters in Toronto noticing something 'fowl' on a busy highway. Motorists reported a turkey blocking...

2h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

1h ago

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

1h ago

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

6h ago

Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush
Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush

It wasn't just the snow and slush disrupting the drive in the GTA on Thursday morning with some commuters in Toronto noticing something 'fowl' on a busy highway. Motorists reported a turkey blocking...

2h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

13h ago

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

18h ago

2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:39
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre

The Auditor General's annual report raises new questions about the provincial government's plan to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place. Richard Southern with what the report found.

18h ago

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

18h ago

More Videos