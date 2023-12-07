Police in St. John’s have closed the airport after finding suspicious package

The international airport in St. John’s, Newfoundland, has been reopened following an investigation into the discovery of a suspicious package.

The airport’s social media account on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has resolved the situation, and the airport is once again open for operations.

The R-N-C’s X account noted that patrol officers initially took control of the situation, and then utilized a specialized unit to make the area safe.

Police are expected to provide an update later this morning.

Due to the interruption in service at the airport, travellers may see a slight delay.

Airport officials are urging passengers to contact their airline directly for flight information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press