Stock market today: Asian shares slide after retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices skid

A currency watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Shares fell Thursday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices slipped on expectations that supply might outpace demand. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 1:13 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 1:26 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Thursday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices slipped on expectations that supply might outpace demand.

Benchmarks fell more than 1% in Tokyo and Hong Kong. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% in its third straight loss though the index remains near its best level in 20 months.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude tumbled roughly 4%, to 4,549.34, on Wednesday as expectations built that the world has too much oil available for the slowing global economy’s demand. It sank below $70, down more than $20 since September. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 3.8% to $74.30 per barrel.

Early Thursday, U.S. crude was up 29 cents at $69.67 per barrel. Brent crude rose 31 cents to $74.61 per barrel.

China reported that its exports rose 0.5% in November, the first year-on-year month of increase since April, but imports fell.

China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year amid slack global demand and a stalled recovery, despite the country’s reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year. Economists said a holiday season rush of shipping likely helped push exports higher.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.7% to 32,858.31. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.1% lower to 2,491.64.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1% to 16,295.83 on renewed heavy selling of technology and property shares. The Shanghai Composite index dropped was flat at 2,969.49.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 7,173.30. Bangkok’s SET lost 0.6% and the Sensex in India fell 0.1%.

Wednesday on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, to 36,054.43, and the Nasdaq composite lost 83.20, or 0.6%, to 14,146.71.

Energy stocks had the market’s worst drops by far. Halliburton sank 3.6%, and Marathon Oil fell 3.5%.

Losses for Big Tech stocks, which are some of Wall Street’s most influential, also weighed on the market. Nvidia dropped 2.3%, and Microsoft lost 1%.

But travel-related companies advanced as falling crude prices relieved expected cost pressures. Carnival rose 5.9%, and Royal Caribbean Line gained 3.4%.

Airlines also flew higher. Delta Air Lines climbed 3.5% after it told investors it’s sticking to its forecasts for revenue and profit for the end of 2023. United Airlines rose 3.4%, and Southwest Airlines gained 3%.

Shares of British American Tobacco sank 8.4% in London after the company said it will take a non-cash hit worth roughly 25 billion British pounds ($31.39 billion) to account for a drop in the value of its “combustible” U.S. cigarette brands. It’s moving toward a “smokeless” world, such as e-cigarettes.

Wall Street is betting the Fed’s next move will be to cut rather than raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve’s next meeting on interest rates is next week, and the widespread expectation is for it to leave its main interest rate alone at its highest level in more than two decades.

A report Wednesday said private employers added fewer jobs last month than economists expected. A cooling in the job market could remove upward pressure on inflation. A more comprehensive report on the job market from the U.S. government is due Friday.

A separate report said U.S. businesses increased how much stuff they produced in the summer by more than the total number of hours their employees worked. That stronger-than-expected gain in productivity more than offset increases to workers’ wages and also could help keep a lid on inflation.

“The market is currently in a consolidation phase as investors eagerly await the November U.S. employment report on Friday. This report is pivotal; if it indicates slowing inflation on wages and a weaker job market, it could fuel expectations for rate cuts in 2024,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were generally lower. The 10-year yield rose to 4.17% by early Thursday on a par with its level late Tuesday after it dipped to 4.11%. In October it was above 5%, at its highest level since 2007.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar fell to 146.63 Japanese yen from 147.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.0760 from $1.0763.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

2h ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with...

2h ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

7h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With snow in the forecast, there are questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years. So what can we expect when the white stuff...

5h ago

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

2h ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with...

2h ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

7h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With snow in the forecast, there are questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years. So what can we expect when the white stuff...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

2h ago

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

7h ago

2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

2:39
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre

The Auditor General's annual report raises new questions about the provincial government's plan to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place. Richard Southern with what the report found.

8h ago

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

8h ago

More Videos