Telus urges support for broadcast distributors as CRTC hearing set to wrap up

GATINEAU, Que. — Telus Corp. says that in a “dramatically” changing broadcasting landscape, the CRTC should make changes to the regulatory framework to account for subscribers and revenues shifting from the traditional system to foreign streaming services.

The company’s comments to the commission came Thursday, which marked the penultimate day of the CRTC’s three-week hearing held in response to the Online Streaming Act.

The law, which received royal assent in April, is meant to update federal legislation to require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute to and promote Canadian content.

It has prompted the regulator to explore whether streaming services should be asked to make an initial contribution to the Canadian content system to help level the playing field for domestic companies already required to support Canadian content.

Telus says that as a first step, foreign streamers should be required to contribute three per cent of annual Canadian revenues to the system, while also urging the regulator to lower the current mandated contribution level of five per cent for traditional broadcast distributors.

Telus’ position was generally aligned with that of its Canadian broadcast competitors, while streamers that presented to the CRTC panel throughout its consultation have largely urged the regulator to hold off on imposing such contributions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press