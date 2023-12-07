TIFF cuts 12 full-time staff members, cites pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strike as factors

A sign bearing the Toronto International Film Festival logo is carried on a fork lift in downtown Toronto on Thursday September 7, 2017. The Toronto International Film Festival shed 12 full-time staff members across various departments in a restructuring on Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2023 5:36 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival shed 12 full-time staff members across various departments in a restructuring on Thursday.

Judy Lung, TIFF’s vice-president of public relations and communications, cites setbacks from the pandemic and this year’s Hollywood strikes as factors.

The cuts come three months after TIFF hosted a diminished edition of its annual September film showcase that lacked its usual star power due to the actors’ strike.

The non-profit is also set to lose Bell as its leading sponsor at the end of this year.

TIFF says it is conducting a “strategic review” of its business model in order to enhance its year-round and festival operations, with restructuring part of the initiative.

Lung says TIFF values the work of the individuals cut and thanks them for their contributions to the organization.

“Like many in the arts and entertainment sector, we are continuing to recover from the pandemic as well as the setback of this year’s SAG-AFTRA strike. We have undertaken a strategic review of our business and put in place measures that will optimize our year-round and festival operations and offerings to better serve our stakeholders,” Lung said in a statement Thursday.

“This includes refocusing our resources and restructuring some departments, which has impacted 12 full-time staff members.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

1h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

1h ago

What's next for Mississauga as mayor moves on to Queen's Park
What's next for Mississauga as mayor moves on to Queen's Park

In the last half of century, the city of Mississauga has only had two mayors, Bonnie Crombie and the beloved Hazel McCallion. McCallion grew the city from the ground up and reigned for nearly 36 years...

5m ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

3h ago

