Toronto police officer charged for assaulting woman during dispute

Toronto Police Service badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 7, 2023 4:09 pm.

A Toronto police constable has been charged in the alleged assault of a woman.

Authorities said a man and a woman were involved in a dispute on Wednesday when the accused assaulted the victim.

No other details were provided.

Const. Catalin Dorobantu, 42, was arrested and charged with assault that same day. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2024.

Const. Dorobantu of 32 Division has nine years of service. He has been suspended with pay.

According to Ontario’s Sunshine List, the accused had an annual salary of $145,909 in 2022.

