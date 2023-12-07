Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before the voting begins

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy participate in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 1:33 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 1:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican presidential primary debates have been scheduled in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, not long before each state’s GOP nominating contest.

CNN said Thursday it will host a Jan. 10 debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, five days before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, and a Jan. 21 debate at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, two days before that state’s leadoff primary.

The announcement came a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie met for the fourth debate of the 2024 primary season. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the 2024 nomination, has yet to take part in any debate and has said he doesn’t plan to.

The qualifications for candidates to participate in the debates are getting stricter. To qualify for the Iowa debate, candidates must register at least 10% support in three separate polls, either nationally or in Iowa, according to CNN.

Candidates who finish in one of the top three spots in the Iowa caucuses will be invited to participate in the New Hampshire debate, as well as those who meet CNN’s polling qualifications, which includes a 10% polling threshold in New Hampshire.

One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll from the respective state. Unlike previous debates approved by the Republican National Committee, participants are not required to meet fundraising marks from a specific number of donors.

The qualifying window for the Iowa debate closes on Jan. 2. It’s Jan. 16 for the New Hampshire debate.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

3h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive near Dufferin Street...

breaking

4m ago

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

29m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. That's according to the auditor general's annual report published...

1h ago

