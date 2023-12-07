UAW says over 1,000 workers at VW plant in Tennessee have signed cards seeking union representation

By The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 5:35 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 5:42 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — More than 1,000 workers at Volkswagen’s Tennessee factory have signed cards authorizing a vote on representation by the United Auto Workers, the first plant in the nation to reach that milestone in the UAW’s quest to organize more than a dozen nonunion factories.

The union said Thursday that the VW workers signed on in less than a week.

The factory in Chattanooga employs about 3,800 people who make the VW ID.4 electric vehicle and the Atlas family of gas-powered SUVs. It could become the first test of the union’s strategy to simultaneously try to organize the nonunion plants.

The UAW said workers have complained about mistreatment by management including mandatory overtime on Saturdays, and they are seeking higher pay.

In November, VW gave workers an 11% pay raise at the plant. The raises came after UAW members ratified new contracts with Detroit automakers. The union says VW’s pay lags behind what workers make at UAW-represented auto plants.

The UAW pacts with General Motors, Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis include 25% pay raises by the time the contracts end in April of 2028. With cost-of-living increases, workers will see about 33% in raises for a top assembly wage of $42 per hour, plus annual profit sharing, the union said.

In a statement, VW said it’s proud of the “world-class production environment” it has created in Chattanooga, and said the pay and benefits show a commitment to employees. Top assembly plant workers make $32.40 per hour, the company said.

VW said it believes in dialog with workers so they can help shape the work environment. “We also respect the right of our workers to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace,” the statement said.

VW said it has invested over $4.3 billion in the plant and has added over 1,200 jobs and another shift to make the ID.4.

In close votes in 2014 and 2019, workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant twice rejected a factorywide union under the UAW. Some prominent Tennessee Republican politicians had urged workers to vote against the union during both campaigns.

The year after the 2014 vote failed, 160 Chattanooga maintenance workers won a vote to form a smaller union, but Volkswagen refused to bargain. Volkswagen had argued the bargaining unit also needed to include production workers. As a result, the 2019 factorywide vote followed.

Less than two weeks after ratifying new contracts with Detroit automakers, the UAW announced plans to try to simultaneously organize workers at the nonunion plants, most owned by foreign-based automakers.

The UAW says the drive covers nearly 150,000 workers at factories largely in the South, where the union has had little success in recruiting new members.

The organizing drive will target U.S. plants run by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo. Also on the union’s list are U.S. factories run by electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, as well as EV startups Rivian and Lucid.

The union says its strategy includes calling for an election at factories when about 70% of the workers sign up. A union can seek an election run by the National Labor Relations Board once a majority of workers support it.

Workers at Nissan’s plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, have likewise rejected a plantwide union twice under UAW, though the 2001 and 1989 votes were not close.

The Smyrna plant’s fewer than 100 tool and die workers also resoundingly voted this March against forming a union under the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, in a campaign hampered by two years of delays in front of the National Labor Relations Board.

The Japan-based automaker’s other U.S. assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, rejected facility-wide representation by the UAW during a 2017 vote.

The Associated Press

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

1h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

1h ago

What's next for Mississauga as mayor moves on to Queen's Park
What's next for Mississauga as mayor moves on to Queen's Park

In the last half of century, the city of Mississauga has only had two mayors, Bonnie Crombie and the beloved Hazel McCallion. McCallion grew the city from the ground up and reigned for nearly 36 years...

3m ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

3h ago

