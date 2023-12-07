UN says Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, with 3 in 4 people unable to afford a healthy diet

FILE - Newly arrived Somalis, displaced by a drought, receive food distributions at makeshift camps in the Tabelaha area on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia on March 30, 2017. The United Nations says at least three of every four Africans can’t afford a healthy diet because of an “unprecedented food crisis.” A U.N. report released Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 with the African Union Commission says rising hunger and malnutrition in the continent of 1.4 billion people is caused by conflicts, climate change and the aftereffects of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 2:17 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 2:56 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least three-fourths of Africans can’t afford a healthy diet, and a fifth are undernourished due to an “unprecedented food crisis,” United Nations agencies said in a report released Thursday with the African Union Commission.

The continent’s 1.4 billion people are confronting high levels of hunger and malnutrition as the hit on world grain supplies from Russia’s war in Ukraine compounds the ills of African conflicts, climate change and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

It warned that “millions are expected to be at risk of worsening hunger in the near future.”

With a young population set to double by 2050, Africa is the only rapidly growing region where people are getting poorer, and some are beginning to celebrate coups by soldiers who promise a better life. Despite its wealth of natural resources, Africa is far from meeting its commitment to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2025.

Armed violence in West and Central Africa has uprooted millions from their communities, while in East Africa climate change and extreme weather pose severe threats to farmers. Many families increasingly find it difficult to eat as incomes fail to keep pace with skyrocketing prices for food.

“The majority of Africa’s population — about 78% or more than one billion people — remain unable to afford a healthy diet, compared with 42% at the global level, and the number is rising,” said the report from the Food and Agriculture Organization, the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa, the World Food Program and the African Union Commission.

In 2022, as many as 342 million Africans were “severely food-insecure,” the report said. That represented 38% of the 735 million hungry people around the world, it said.

Among those affected the most by the food crisis in Africa are children under age 5, 30% of whom are stunted because of malnutrition, the report said.

“The deterioration of the food security situation and the lack of progress towards the WHO global nutrition targets make it imperative for countries to step up their efforts if they are to achieve a world without hunger and malnutrition by 2030,” Abebe Haile-Gabriel, FAO regional representative for Africa, said alongside officials from the other agencies.

The agencies noted he continent is still reeling from the impacts of COVID-19. They said 57 million more Africans have become undernourished since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total of the undernourished to nearly 282 million last year.

“After a long period of improvement between 2000 and 2010, hunger has worsened substantially and most of this deterioration occurred between 2019 and 2022” during the pandemic, the report said.

In Nigeria, which is Africa’s largest economy and a top oil producer, nearly 93% of the country’s more than 210 million people are unable to afford a healthy diet, the report said.

Such situations are leading many to question why Africa’s governments are failing to use the continent’s wealth to make life better for citizens.

While Nigeria has been battling growing hardship as a result of austerity measures introduced by the nation’s new leader, the government budgeted millions of dollars for cars and house renovations for the president and his wife — even though her office is not recognized by the country’s constitution.

“We hope the findings will trigger the momentum for agrifood systems transformation along with other systems such as education, health and energy, for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all,” the U.N. agencies said.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

4h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

34m ago

Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say
Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say

Toronto police are alerting residents to be mindful of fraud involving snow removal companies city-wide. A police spokesperson said on most occasions, suspects typically use social media advertisements...

45m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

26m ago

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

4h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

34m ago

Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say
Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say

Toronto police are alerting residents to be mindful of fraud involving snow removal companies city-wide. A police spokesperson said on most occasions, suspects typically use social media advertisements...

45m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

16h ago

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

21h ago

2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:39
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre

The Auditor General's annual report raises new questions about the provincial government's plan to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place. Richard Southern with what the report found.

21h ago

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

21h ago

More Videos