Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice

FILE - Buffalo Bills' Von Miller watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 3:24 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 3:26 pm.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker on Thursday, a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant.

Miller simply shook his head no and said “not today” when approached by reporters in the first instance he’s made himself available since being charged in a warrant for domestic violence.

Miller returned to practice after having a previously scheduled veteran rest day on Wednesday, which marked the Bills’ first session since returning from their bye week off. General manager Brandon Beane on Wednesday said the Bills are letting the legal process play out in allowing Miller to practice and continue playing.

Miller is expected to suit up on Sunday, when Buffalo (6-6) travels to face the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4).

The 34-year-old Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years.

Prosecutors in Dallas have provided no updates on their investigation since Miller turned himself in a day after the alleged assault occurred on Nov. 29. According to a police affidavit which officers wrote, Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, police said.

The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday saying it continues gathering information and following all legal developments.

Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks and a two-time Super Bowl winner. He is in his second season with Buffalo.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

John Wawrow, The Associated Press


Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

4h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

34m ago

Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say
Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say

Toronto police are alerting residents to be mindful of fraud involving snow removal companies city-wide. A police spokesperson said on most occasions, suspects typically use social media advertisements...

46m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

26m ago

