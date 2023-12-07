West Africa court refuses to recognize Niger’s junta, rejects request to lift coup sanctions

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 9:55 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 10:26 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West Africa’s top court on Thursday rejected a request by Niger’s junta for a lifting of coup-related sanctions imposed by its neighbors, ruling that the junta is unconstitutional and therefore lacks the authority to make such a request.

Following the July coup that toppled Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions including shutting borders with the member country, suspending financial transactions and freezing Niger’s assets. Neighboring Nigeria cut off power that supplied 70% of Niger’s electricity.

Niger challenged the sanctions at the ECOWAS Court of Justice in the Nigerian capital Abuja arguing they were causing severe hardship for Niger’s citizens, including by curtailing supplies of food and medicine. Niger’s coup leaders asked for a provisional halt to the sanctions pending a final judgement on the issue.

Delivering the ruling Thursday, Justice Dupe Atoki called Niger’s junta the result of “an unconstitutional change of government” and said that it is not recognized as a member state of the regional bloc.

“Therefore, to the extent that the request for provisional measures in the name of Niger has been brought by an unconstitutional and unrecognized government, it is … inadmissible,” the judge said.

The ruling could further complicate efforts to resolve the political crisis in Niger and return the country to civilian rule. The junta, which has appointed a prime minister, has set a possible three-year timeline to return power to civilians, which ECOWAS has rejected.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé – who has emerged as a mediator between Niger and the regional bloc – was visiting Niger on Thursday ahead of an ECOWAS summit scheduled on Sunday in Abuja to discuss the coup in Niger and other political crises across West Africa.

Niger’s deposed president, Bazoum, is still detained by the junta. ECOWAS has demanded his unconditional release and reinstatement as one of the conditions for lifting the sanctions.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

4h ago

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

4m ago

Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush
Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush

It wasn't just the snow and slush disrupting the drive in the GTA on Thursday morning with some commuters in Toronto noticing something 'fowl' on a busy highway. Motorists reported a turkey blocking...

1h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

11m ago

