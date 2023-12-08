1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection, StatCan says

Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.Health-care workers prepare to test a person at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 9:28 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 9:42 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection. 

The report released today says that amounts to 3.5 million Canadians. 

Symptoms are defined as long-term if they persist for three months or longer after a COVID-19 infection and they can’t be explained by anything else. 

Almost 80 per cent of people with long-term symptoms have them for six months or more. 

StatCan says more than half of those who ever had long-term symptoms still had them as of June 2023. 

Two-thirds of Canadian adults who have tried to get health-care services for their long-term symptoms say they haven’t received enough treatment or support. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

