A Chinese military surveillance balloon is spotted in Taiwan Strait, island’s Defense Ministry says

FILE - Taiwan military vessels are seen in Keelung Harbor in Taiwan, on Aug. 4, 2022. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese military surveillance balloon passed over the northern port city of Keelung Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2023, then continued travelling east before disappearing. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 12:10 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 12:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says a Chinese military surveillance balloon was spotted in the Taiwan Strait, as well as a large-scale dispatch of military aircraft and ships.

The ministry said the balloon passed southwest of the northern port city of Keelung on Thursday night, then continued east before disappearing, possibly into the Pacific Ocean.

Taiwan has threatened to shoot down such balloons, but the ministry did not say what, if any, action was taken. It said the balloon was monitored flying at an altitude of approximately 6,400 meters (21,000 feet).

It also said 26 Chinese military aircraft were detected, along with 10 Chinese navy ships, in the 24 hours before 6 a.m. Friday. Of the aircraft, 15 had crossed the median line that is an unofficial divider between the sides, but which Beijing refuses to recognize. Some also entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone outside the island’s airspace.

Taiwan’s military monitored the situation with combat aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems, the ministry said.

Such incursions occur regularly as a means of advertising China’s threat to use force to annex the self-governing island republic it considers its own territory, wear down Taiwan’s military capabilities, and impact morale among the armed forces and the public, who remain largely ambivalent to China’s actions.

The Chinese missions have also prompted Taiwan to up its purchases of aircraft from the United States, its chief ally, and revitalize its own defense industry, including producing submarines.

Beijing strongly protests all contacts between the island and the U.S., but its aggressive diplomacy has helped build strong bipartisan support for Taipei on Capitol Hill.

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed sharper rules to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects after three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country early in the year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable
'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

1h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

4h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

7h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable
'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

1h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

4h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

7h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:47
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays

An industry recently on the brink of collapse has roared back to life but there are some new clouds on the horizon too. David Zura explains.
2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos