A rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage but no casualties

By By Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 3:28 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 3:42 am.

BAGHDAD (AP) — A rocket attack at the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Friday morning caused minor material damage but no casualties, U.S. and Iraqi officials said.

The attack is the first to be confirmed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on the U.S. Embassy, in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies, on the west bank of the Tigris River.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks that targeted bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began two months ago. The U.S. military says a total of 78 attacks have been carried out against U.S. facilities over the past weeks of which 37 were in Iraq and 41 in Syria.

An Iraqi security official said 14 Katyusha rockets were fired on Friday, of which some struck near the one of the embassy’s gates while others fell in the river. The official said the rocket attack caused material damage but no casualties.

A U.S. military official said a multi-rocket attack was launched at U.S. and Coalition forces in the vicinity of the embassy complex and Union III that houses offices of the U.S.-led coalition. The official added that no casualties and no damage to infrastructure were reported.

An embassy spokesperson said at approximately 4:15 a.m. (0215 GMT) the U.S. Embassy was attacked by two salvos of rockets.

“Assessments are ongoing, but there are no reported casualties on the Embassy compound,” the official said, adding that by Friday morning no specific group had claimed responsibility, but indications are the attacks were from Iran-aligned militias.

“We again call on the Government of Iraq, as we have done on many occasions, to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and Coalition partner personnel and facilities,” the official said. “We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defense and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world.”

The three officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There are roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and around 900 others in eastern Syria, on missions against the Islamic State group. In both countries, Iran has militias loyal to Tehran.

In response to attacks against American troops, the U.S. has retaliated with airstrikes three times in Syria since Oct. 17, targeting weapons depots and other facilities linked directly to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militias. The U.S. also struck multiple sites in Iraq late last month after a militia group for the first time fired short-range ballistic missiles at U.S. forces at al Asad air base.

_____

Associated Press writers Abby Sewell and Bassem Mroue contributed to this report from Beirut.

By Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press

