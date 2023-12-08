Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury

York police’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman has died after an altercation in East Gwillimbury on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call at approximately 9:55 p.m. last night for an assault at a home on Davis Drive east of Warden Avenue.

Allegedly there was an altercation with several people that occurred inside the home, and a woman in her 30’s was found on scene with vital signs absent.

Paramedics say she was possibly suffocated, she was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. There is no word on anyone in custody.