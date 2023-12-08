Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police Cruiser

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 8, 2023 7:33 am.

York police’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman has died after an altercation in East Gwillimbury on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call at approximately 9:55 p.m. last night for an assault at a home on Davis Drive east of Warden Avenue.

Allegedly there was an altercation with several people that occurred inside the home, and a woman in her 30’s was found on scene with vital signs absent.

Paramedics say she was possibly suffocated, she was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. There is no word on anyone in custody.

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Newmarket that left a man dead on Thursday night. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment on Crowder Boulevard,...

36m ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

12h ago

Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station
Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Officials will provide an update on Eglinton Crosstown construction activities at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during a tour on Friday.

31m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

1h ago

