AP PHOTOS: 2023 images show violence and vibrance in Latin America

Argentine Boca Juniors fans gather on Copacabana beach the day before their team faces Fluminense in a Copa Libertadores soccer championship match, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Biller, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 1:08 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 1:12 am.

A little girl perches on the shoulder of her mom, whose eyes fill with trepidation as she wades through waist-deep water in the jungle of the Darien Gap.

Another woman sits beside railroad tracks as she and her husband head north through central Mexico. Covering her eyes with her fingers, the woman could be weeping. But the photograph shows her holding bright yellow flowers that her husband just picked.

She’s laughing.

Associated Press photographers documented violence and vibrance throughout Latin America in 2023, creating vivid portraits of ability to keep moving forward despite suffering.

Gangs expanded their control of Haiti, terrorizing civilians. One image shows a police officer on the back of a motorcycle holding a man slumped after being shot in the head.

Brazil’s newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands atop the ramp of the presidential palace alongside an Amazonian leader wearing a feather headdress. Days later, the shattered windows of that palace frame a cluster of riot police on that same ramp; they had arrived too late to prevent an unprecedented uprising that sought to oust Lula from power.

In Peru, protests continued demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte after President Pedro Castillo’s ousting and arrest, and police killed dozens of demonstrators. A photograph shows their coffins lined up, displayed on the street for hundreds of mourners.

Seen from the sky with an AP drone, a whirlpool of fish swirls in a net in clear blue waters. Increasingly, fisherwomen have taken up the profession to carve out a living in Venezuela’s hobbling economy. On the coast a few dozen miles west, conservationists watch as a hatchling of the world’s largest species of sea turtle scrapes its way to the water.

Tiny hummingbirds, too, have found their chance to survive and thrive in — of all places — a Mexico City apartment. About 60 of the sick, injured or infant birds feed from eyedroppers and flit around the makeshift clinic until they are fit for release into the wild.

Across town in the National Arts Museum, a hulking lucha libre wrestler observes a painting of Claude Monet’s water lilies. He is the embodiment of forceful aggression yielding to delicate grace, and the blurred blue and yellow-green of his mask perfectly reflect the painting’s water and reeds.

Such serenity contrasted with the climate chaos elsewhere in the region.

Hurricane Otis thrashed the resort city of Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast, killing at least 51 people and launching yachts onto the beach in piles. Defying usually reliable computer models that forecast a tropical storm, it rapidly transformed into a Category 5 monster that, with 165 mph (266 kph) winds, had the strongest landfall of any East Pacific hurricane. Over a month later, residents are still clearing debris and picking up the pieces.

In Bolivia, indigenous women in multilayered skirts guiding a climb up Bolivia’s 6,000-meter Huayna Potosí mountain had to traverse fresh whitewater from a peak once covered in snow, now melted. The Aymara women fear climate change could sweep away their jobs.

With so many struggles at home, many set off in search of a better life, even when that’s a gamble.

A baby swaddled snugly inside a small suitcase is held aloft by a man negotiating a steep descent to the Rio Grande’s southern bank. He hasn’t yet entered the water.

A fragile tranquility — for now — endures.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

David Biller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable
'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

2h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

6h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

9h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

9h ago

Top Stories

'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable
'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

2h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

6h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

9h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:47
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays

An industry recently on the brink of collapse has roared back to life but there are some new clouds on the horizon too. David Zura explains.
2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos