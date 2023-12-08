Asteroid will pass in front of bright star Betelgeuse to produce a rare eclipse visible to millions

This image made with the Hubble Space Telescope and released by NASA on Aug. 10, 2020 shows the star Alpha Orionis, or Betelgeuse, a red supergiant. The star, one of the biggest and brightest in the night sky, will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it late Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, into early Tuesday. The event should be visible to millions of people along a narrow corridor stretching from central Asia’s Tajikistan and Armenia, across Turkey, Greece, Italy and Spain, all the way to Miami and the Florida Keys, and, finally, Mexico. (Andrea Dupree (Harvard-Smithsonian CfA), Ronald Gilliland (STScI), NASA and ESA via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 3:01 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 3:12 am.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.

The rare and fleeting spectacle, late Monday into early Tuesday, should be visible to millions of people along a narrow path stretching from central Asia’s Tajikistan and Armenia, across Turkey, Greece, Italy and Spain, to Miami and the Florida Keys and finally, to parts of Mexico.

The star is Betelgeuse, a red supergiant in the constellation Orion. The asteroid is Leona, a slowly rotating, oblong space rock in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Astronomers hope to learn more about Betelgeuse and Leona through the eclipse, which is expected to last no more than 15 seconds. By observing an eclipse of a much dimmer star by Leona in September, a Spanish-led team recently estimated the asteroid to be about 34 miles wide and 50 miles long (55 kilometers wide and 80 kilometers long).

There are lingering uncertainties over those predictions as well as the size of the star and its expansive atmosphere. It’s unclear if the asteroid will obscure the entire star, producing a total eclipse. Rather, the result could be a “ring of fire” eclipse with a miniscule blazing border around the star. If it’s a total eclipse, astronomers aren’t sure how many seconds the star will disappear completely, perhaps up to 10 seconds.

“Which scenario we will see is uncertain, making the event even more intriguing,” said astronomer Gianluca Masa, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, which will provide a live webcast from Italy.

An estimated 700 light-years away, Betelgeuse is visible with the naked eye. Binoculars and small telescopes will enhance the view. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Betelgeuse is thousands of times brighter than our sun and some 700 times bigger. It’s so huge that if it replaced our sun, it would stretch beyond Jupiter, according to NASA.

At just 10 million years old, Betelgeuse is considerably younger than the 4.6 billion-year-old sun. Scientists expect Betelgeuse to be short-lived, given its mass and the speed at which it’s burning through its material.

After countless centuries of varying brightness, Betelgeuse dimmed dramatically in 2019 when a huge bunch of surface material was ejected into space. The resulting dust cloud temporarily blocked the starlight, NASA said, and within a half year, Betelgeuse was as bright as before.

Scientists expect Betelgeuse to go supernova in a violent explosion within 100,000 years.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable
'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

4h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

7h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

10h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

10h ago

Top Stories

'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable
'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

4h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

7h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

10h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:47
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays

An industry recently on the brink of collapse has roared back to life but there are some new clouds on the horizon too. David Zura explains.
2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos