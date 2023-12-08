Between burger bites, Christmas card-writing and constant voting, MPs lose a work day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to vote during an overnight session in the House of Commons, Friday, December 8, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 12:18 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament have now lost an entire day of work in the House of Commons as they continue with a voting marathon forced by the Conservatives, after sneaking in bites of burgers and Christmas card-writing overnight.

The non-stop voting on 135 spending measures, which is happening both in person and online, began at 6 p.m. on Thursday and has pushed other agenda items off the table until next week.

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer says his party will not let up unless the government removes federal carbon pricing from all home heating, farmers’ activities and First Nations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat in the House overnight for the votes, and when asked today whether he’d “axe the tax,” as Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre puts it, he said he wouldn’t.

Government House leader Karina Gould says what the Tories are doing is silly and will not accomplish anything.

By the time voting is expected to end this evening, MPs will have been at it for more than 24 hours, with many of them staying awake overnight by reading books, eating McDonald’s, watching TV shows on their tablets or scrolling on Instagram and YouTube.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

