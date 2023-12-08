Californian passes state bar exam at age 17 and is sworn in as an attorney

By The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 4:57 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 5:12 pm.

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A county prosecutor’s office says one of its law clerks passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said this week that, according to research, Peter Park is the youngest person to pass the exam.

The State Bar said Friday in an email to The Associated Press that it could not confirm that Park is the youngest, but it hailed his achievement.

“Passing the California Bar exam is a major accomplishment at any age, and for someone as young as Mr. Park, it is quite an extraordinary feat and one worth celebrating,” Executive Director Leah Wilson said.

Park took the exam in July and received the test results on Nov. 9, according to a news release issued by the District Attorney’s office this week.

“It was not easy, but it was worth it,” Park said in a statement.

Park began high school at Oxford Academy in Cypress, California, in 2019 at age 13 and simultaneously began a four-year juris doctor program at the Northwestern California University School of Law after completing college-level proficiency exams, the office said.

Park graduated high school in 2021 by taking the state’s high school proficiency exam and focused on law school, graduating this year. He became a law clerk for the District Attorney’s office in August, turned 18 in late November and was sworn in as an attorney on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

1h ago

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

14m ago

2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy store...

updated

25m ago

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

1h ago

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

14m ago

2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy store...

updated

25m ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

5h ago

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos