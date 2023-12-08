Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford

Mayor Rob Ford is escorted by security through a party thrown by his family called Ford Fest in Toronto on Friday, July 25, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 8, 2023 12:39 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 12:50 pm.

Toronto city council will again consider the previously rejected idea of renaming the stadium at Centennial Park ‘Rob Ford Stadium’ in honour of the controversial late former mayor.

The item, which will be considered by council at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday, was put forward by councillor Paul Ainslie and seconded by councillor Shelley Carroll.

The motion outlines Ford’s considerable career in municipal politics, serving on Toronto City Council for nearly 15 years, with 10 as councillor for Etobicoke North, before serving as mayor for four unforgettable years.

His tenure as mayor was marked by controversy as he dealt with addiction issues that seeped into the public eye. At the same time he was beloved by many who applauded his refreshing frugality and dedication to responding to his constituents’ issues, however minor.

He also patrolled the sidelines for 10 years at Don Bosco as football coach.

Related:

Ford passed away from cancer in 2016.

“Historically, the City of Toronto has recognized former Mayors with commemorative renamings which honour their service and spirit. For example, Mel Lastman Square at the North York Civic Centre, Barbara Hall Park, and June Rowlands Park,” the motion reads.

“All of those who served with Rob Ford on Council knew that he had two passions – representing his constituents not only across the city but in particular in his home community of Etobicoke, and football.”

It’s not the first time council has considered renaming the stadium for Ford.

It voted 24-11 against it back in 2017, despite having the support of then-mayor John Tory.

In a letter of support he wrote to council, Tory said Ford was known for his “unique approach to public service” and that his community involvement extended well beyond politics.

CityNews has reached out to Mayor Olivia Chow’s office asking if she will support the motion and is awaiting a response.

