CWB Financial Group reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 7:50 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 7:56 am.

EDMONTON — CWB Financial Group raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The Edmonton-based bank says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share, an increase of a penny.

The higher payment to shareholders came as CWB says its common shareholders’ net income totalled $76.8 million or 80 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $67.7 million or 72 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $291.8 million, up from $279.8 million in the same quarter last year.

CWB reported a provision for credit losses of $9.8 million for its fourth quarter compared with $12.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, CWB says it earned 94 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 88 cents per share a year earlier.

“We expect to maintain strong financial results in fiscal 2024 against continued volatility in economic and market conditions,” CWB chief executive Chris Fowler said in statement. 

“Our outlook is supported by an increase in our operational efficiency from the reorganization initiatives we executed late this quarter, which will result in the redeployment of resources to priority activities consistent with our differentiated strategy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CWB)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Newmarket that left a man dead on Thursday night. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment on Crowder Boulevard,...

39m ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

12h ago

Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station
Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Officials will provide an update on Eglinton Crosstown construction activities at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during a tour on Friday.

34m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

1h ago

