Dog stolen during break-and-enter in Etobicoke, images released
Posted December 8, 2023 3:52 pm.
Last Updated December 8, 2023 3:55 pm.
Toronto police are notifying the public of a dog stolen during a break-and-enter in Etobicoke this week.
Authorities said the animal was stolen from a residence in the Station Road and Stanley Avenue area on Wednesday.
The dog’s name is Juju, and it is described as a three-year-old Yorkie mix with a curly tail.
Photos of Juju have been released. No other information was provided.
Anyone who has seen Juju or anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222.