Dog stolen during break-and-enter in Etobicoke, images released

Toronto police are notifying the public of a dog stolen during a break-and-enter in Etobicoke this week.

Authorities said the animal was stolen from a residence in the Station Road and Stanley Avenue area on Wednesday.

The dog’s name is Juju, and it is described as a three-year-old Yorkie mix with a curly tail.

Photos of Juju have been released. No other information was provided.

Anyone who has seen Juju or anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222.