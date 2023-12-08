EQB customers weathering shock of high interest rates, CEO says

Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 3:16 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 3:26 pm.

TORONTO — The head of EQB Inc. says customers are largely weathering the shock of high interest rates.

About 80 per cent of EQ customers had already renewed their mortgage at a higher rate without a major uptick in delinquencies, chief executive officer Andrew Moor said in an interview on Friday. EQB typically offers mortgages with shorter terms compared with the larger banks. 

Canada’s biggest banks still expect to see waves of mortgage renewals at much higher rates over the next few years as the five-year fixed interest rate and fixed-payment mortgages come up for renewal.

Toronto-based EQB, which runs online-based EQ Bank and bought Concentra Trust last year, reported revenue of $395 million and net income of $141 million in its extended fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31.

The bank’s fourth quarter spanned four months, and its 2023 fiscal year ran 10 months, as it skipped the third quarter in a one-time move to align its fiscal year with its bigger banking peers.

The shift will allow a more direct comparison with other banks from now on. Before, EQB was sometimes grouped in with other financial services, Moor said.

“It probably gives better exposure with the investors who are interested in investing in banks.”

The company said EQ Bank reached more than 400,000 customers by the end of October.

Moor said while he’s pleased with the growth in customers, he still sees lots of potential to lure customers away from the big banks because it offers no fees and higher interest rates on accounts.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter worked out to $147 million, or $3.80 per diluted share.

The bank set aside $19.6 million in provisions for credit losses in the fourth quarter.

Moor said while some people are certainly struggling, it feels surprisingly comfortable with the health of the company’s client base.

“Certainly so far, we’re not seeing the kind dramatic shift that you might expect as people reset to the high interest rates,” he said.

“A small segment, it’s certainly affecting more, that’s for sure.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EQB)

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

4m ago

2 of 4 suspects identified in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 of 4 suspects identified in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have identified two of four suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy...

0m ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

3h ago

'It's just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change
'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change

For 33 years, Tamra Harris has lived near the GO Train tracks that cross over Manse Road in Scarborough, and has grown accustomed to the noise. "It's common to hear the trains whiz by, but that...

38m ago

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

4h ago

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
