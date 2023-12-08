Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 5:45 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 5:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and James Lankford, R-Okla.; Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; former Vice President Al Gore; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

1h ago

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

57m ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

42m ago

'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon,"...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

1h ago

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

57m ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

42m ago

'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon,"...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:01
Broadway hit coming to Toronto
Broadway hit coming to Toronto

42nd Street is a coming to Toronto. The musical is based on a broadway during the 1930s. Stella Acquisto gets a sneak peek of the hit musical.

4h ago

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

7h ago

2:22
Woman dead after being struck by garbage truck
Woman dead after being struck by garbage truck

A woman in her 50s is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in St. Clair Village. Melissa Nakhavoly with community reaction and why advocates say the intersection has been problematic for some time.

19h ago

2:41
With Bonnie Crombie heading to Queen's Park what's next for Mississauga?
With Bonnie Crombie heading to Queen's Park what's next for Mississauga?

For the first time in decades the race for Mayor in Mississauga is wide open. Shauna Hunt with what's next for the city as Bonnie Crombie heads to Queen's Park.

More Videos