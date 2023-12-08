Illegally parked vehicle led police to Toronto carjacking, home invasion suspect

Toronto police say they were able to track down and arrest a carjacking and home invasion suspect after he illegally parked the vehicle he allegedly stole.

Officers were first called to a residence in the Royal York and Hartfield roads area on Monday, December 4, at around 2 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the home and pointed a firearm at the victim while demanding their car keys.

The accused then fled in the stolen vehicle, police said.

A few days later on Thursday, December 7 at around 12:50 p.m., police were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road East and Mill Road area for reports of an illegally parked vehicle.

Upon arrival police determined that the vehicle in question was the one stolen during the home invasion.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Michael Ackley, 19, of Toronto is facing charges including robbery with a firearm, assault peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime, among others.