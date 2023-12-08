Illegally parked vehicle led police to Toronto carjacking, home invasion suspect

Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen at night. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 8, 2023 5:37 pm.

Toronto police say they were able to track down and arrest a carjacking and home invasion suspect after he illegally parked the vehicle he allegedly stole.

Officers were first called to a residence in the Royal York and Hartfield roads area on Monday, December 4, at around 2 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the home and pointed a firearm at the victim while demanding their car keys.

The accused then fled in the stolen vehicle, police said.

A few days later on Thursday, December 7 at around 12:50 p.m., police were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road East and Mill Road area for reports of an illegally parked vehicle.

Upon arrival police determined that the vehicle in question was the one stolen during the home invasion.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Michael Ackley, 19, of Toronto is facing charges including robbery with a firearm, assault peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime, among others.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

1h ago

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

59m ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

44m ago

'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon,"...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

1h ago

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

59m ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

44m ago

'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon,"...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:01
Broadway hit coming to Toronto
Broadway hit coming to Toronto

42nd Street is a coming to Toronto. The musical is based on a broadway during the 1930s. Stella Acquisto gets a sneak peek of the hit musical.

4h ago

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

7h ago

2:22
Woman dead after being struck by garbage truck
Woman dead after being struck by garbage truck

A woman in her 50s is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in St. Clair Village. Melissa Nakhavoly with community reaction and why advocates say the intersection has been problematic for some time.

19h ago

2:41
With Bonnie Crombie heading to Queen's Park what's next for Mississauga?
With Bonnie Crombie heading to Queen's Park what's next for Mississauga?

For the first time in decades the race for Mayor in Mississauga is wide open. Shauna Hunt with what's next for the city as Bonnie Crombie heads to Queen's Park.

More Videos