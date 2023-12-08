In the news today: Jury to resume deliberations in B.C. murder trial

Ibrahim Ali murder jury to resume deliberations

A jury is resuming deliberations today in the case of Ibrahim Ali, whose marathon first-degree murder trial in B.C. Supreme Court wrapped up Thursday.

Ali is accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park more than six years ago.

The closing stages of the eight-month trial this week heard that Ali’s defence team had been receiving threats over the case, with lawyer Kevin McCullough reading out one that said his family faced “a violent and brutal death” before Christmas.

Emails show universities’ debate on Israel, Hamas

Documents obtained from Quebec’s largest universities through access to information requests show how they developed statements following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and some of the reaction to those statements.

Emails between senior administrators at the Université de Montréal show that some felt an Oct. 10 statement by the university’s rector didn’t say enough, while others encouraged caution.

Rector Daniel Jutras wrote to colleagues on Oct. 12 that as a growing number of universities issued statements, he was feeling pressure to say more.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Calgary mayor says she didn’t attend Hanukkah ceremony because it was too political

The mayor of Alberta’s largest city did not attend the annual menorah lighting ceremony to mark the beginning of Hanukkah because she says it has become too political.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s decision led to a backlash from many in the Jewish community and Conservative politicians.

Gondek posted a statement on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, saying yesterday’s ceremony at city hall had been repositioned as an event to support Israel.

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, as cases almost double

Canada’s Public Health agency says five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces.

The agency provided no details on the deaths in its latest update on Thursday, but cases have risen sharply in Quebec, with 91 confirmed infections compared to 35 last week.

There are also 17 cases in Ontario, 15 in British Columbia, and two each in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Fossil fuel influence at COP28? A look at concerns

The world’s major climate negotiations risk turning into a trade show spectacle of unchecked corporate influence, some observers warn, as a record number of delegates representing fossil fuel interests descend on the United Nations climate change conference known as COP28.

Hundreds of delegates with links to fossil fuel interests, including from Canada, are turning up at this year’s climate summit currently underway in Dubai, according to recent analyses by climate organizations and news agencies.

Despite making up a small share of the more than 80,000 registered attendees, the fossil fuel industry’s presence at COP28 could water down action when the world risks careening past its emissions targets, said political economist Gordon Laxer.

Rush’s Alex Lifeson joins Geddy Lee at Toronto book tour stop to share memories

Geddy Lee surprised a venue full of Rush fans last night by marching out old friend and longtime band mate Alex Lifeson.

The bassist was closing out the North American leg of his “My Effin’ Life” book tour at Massey Hall in Toronto.

It was a rare opportunity to see the progressive rock legends in a semi-causal setting — without guitars, but armed with many punchlines.

The thousands of Rush fans in attendance cheered and heckled throughout the show, prompting Lee to joke “Excuse me, I’m talking.”

