Indonesia suspects human trafficking is behind the increasing number of Rohingya refugees

Newly-arrived ethnic Rohingya women, part of a group who was denied landing a few times by local residents, rest at a temporary shelter in Bireun, Aceh province, Indonesia Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Almost 1,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have arrived by boat in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh in the last six days, officials said Monday. The group finally landed in Bireuen district on Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rafka Zaidan)

By Edna Tarigan And Rahmat Mirza, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 10:54 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 11:12 am.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s government blames a surge in human trafficking for the increasing number of Rohingya Muslims that have entered the country over the past few weeks, the Indonesian president said Friday.

President Joko Widodo said in a televised news conference that he received “reports about the increasing number of Rohingya refugees entering Indonesian territory, especially Aceh Province.”

“There are strong suspicions that there is involvement of a criminal human trafficking network in this flow of refugees,” he said, adding that the ”government will take firm action against perpetrators of human trafficking.”

Police said they arrested three Aceh residents for human trafficking on Friday. They are suspected of helping 30 Rohingya refugees leave their camp in the city of Lhokseumawe.

The suspects were given 1.8 million rupiah ($115) to smuggle the refugees from the camp to the city of Medan in North Sumatra province, said Henki Ismanto, the Lhokseumawe police chief.

Since August 2017, about 740,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to camps in Bangladesh, following a brutal counterinsurgency campaign. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes, and international courts are considering whether their actions constituted genocide.

Most of the refugees leaving by sea attempt to reach Muslim-dominated Malaysia, hoping to find work there. Thailand turns them away or detains them. Indonesia, another Muslim-dominated country where many end up, also puts them in detention.

Since November, more than 1,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived by boat in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh.

The latest arrivals, a group of 139 refugees, including women and children, landed on Sunday, followed by protest from local residents who demanded they be relocated. Aceh residents have twice blocked the landing of hundreds of Rohingya refugees on the shores of their province.

Widodo said his government would provide temporary assistance for the Rohingya refugees while still prioritizing the interests of local residents, and work together with international organizations to solve the problem of the Rohingya refugees in the country.

The aid group Save the Children said in a Nov. 22 report that 465 Rohingya children had arrived in Indonesia by boat the week before that. The organization also said the number of refugees taking to the seas had increased by more than 80%.

Save the Children said more than 3,570 Rohingya Muslims had left Bangladesh and Myanmar this year, up from nearly 2,000 in the same period in 2022. Of those who left this year, 225 are known to have died or gone missing, with many others unaccounted for.

An estimated 400 Rohingya Muslims are believed to be aboard two boats adrift in the Andaman Sea without adequate supplies could die if more is not done to rescue them, according to the U.N. refugee agency and aid workers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Edna Tarigan And Rahmat Mirza, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto's west end

A second-hand clothing store in the Toronto's west end has been evacuated following reports that a grenade was found inside. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on Rogers...

18m ago

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

11m ago

Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police responding to a call in Newmarket on Thursday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment...

1h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

15h ago

Top Stories

Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto's west end

A second-hand clothing store in the Toronto's west end has been evacuated following reports that a grenade was found inside. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on Rogers...

18m ago

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

11m ago

Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police responding to a call in Newmarket on Thursday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment...

1h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos