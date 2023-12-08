Japan’s leader grilled in parliament over widening fundraising scandal, link to Unification Church

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, heads to a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Kishida and several key Cabinet ministers were grilled by opposition lawmakers in parliament on Friday over a widening fundraising scandal and his alleged link to the Unification Church which threaten to further damage his government's sagging popularity. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 6:13 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 6:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and several key Cabinet ministers were grilled by opposition lawmakers in parliament on Friday over a widening fundraising scandal and an alleged connection to the Unification Church which threaten to further drag down the government’s sagging popularity.

Support ratings for Kishida’s government have fallen below 30% because of public dissatisfaction over its slow response to rising prices and lagging salaries, and the scandal could weaken his grip on power within the governing Liberal Democratic Party. Still, the long-ruling party remains the voter favorite in media polls because of the fragmented and weak opposition.

Dozens of governing party lawmakers, including Cabinet members, are accused of failing to fully report money they received from fundraising. Kishida has acknowledged that authorities are investigating the scandal following a criminal complaint.

The party’s largest and most powerful faction, linked to late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is suspected of failing to report more than 100 million yen ($690,000) in funds in a possible violation of campaign and election laws, according to media reports. The money is alleged to have gone into unmonitored slush funds.

Kishida has instructed party members to temporarily halt fundraising parties. “It’s a first step,” he said Friday. “We will thoroughly grasp the problems and the cause and will take steps to regain public trust.”

Kishida also said he will step down as head of his own party faction while serving as prime minister to show his determination to tackle the problems.

Kishida was bombarded with questions from senior opposition lawmakers about the scandals during Friday’s parliamentary hearing.

He separately faces allegations related to a 2019 meeting with former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who visited him with top officials from the Unification Church, a South Korea-based religious group that the government is seeking to dissolve over abusive recruiting and fundraising tactics that surfaced during an investigation of Abe’s assassination last year.

The investigation also led to revelations of years of cozy ties between the governing party and the Unification Church.

Kishida said he was asked to meet with Gingrich as a former foreign minister and that he did not remember the other guests. Photographs in Japanese media show him exchanging business cards with Unification Church officials.

“I don’t see any problem with that,” Kishida said. “If there were church-related people in the group, that does not mean I had ties with the Unification Church.”

Yukio Edano, a lawmaker for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, accused Kishida of lax oversight and of attempting to distance himself from the fundraising scandal by withdrawing from leadership of his faction.

Media reports say Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno allegedly diverted more than 10 million yen ($69,000) over the past five years from money he raised from party events to a slush fund. Matsuno was a top official in the Abe faction from 2019 to 2021 and is the first key minister implicated in the scandal by name.

Matsuno brushed off repeated questions from reporters and opposition lawmakers about the allegation, saying he cannot comment now because the case is under investigation by the authorities and his faction is reexamining its accounts.

NHK public television reported Friday that two other members of the Abe faction also allegedly received 10 million yen ($69,000) in unreported funds.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

10h ago

Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station
Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Officials will provide an update on Eglinton Crosstown construction activities at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during a tour on Friday.

56m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

12m ago

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

16m ago

Top Stories

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

10h ago

Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station
Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Officials will provide an update on Eglinton Crosstown construction activities at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during a tour on Friday.

56m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

12m ago

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:47
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays

An industry recently on the brink of collapse has roared back to life but there are some new clouds on the horizon too. David Zura explains.
2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos