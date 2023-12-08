Kopi Thyme brand sauces and soup bases recalled due to potential botulism threat

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling several Kopi Thyme brand sauces and soup bases due to the potential growth of bacteria that causes botulism.

The recall applies to products sold online, as well as in British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan and possibly other provinces and territories.

The affected products include curry noodle soup base, curry paste, stir fry sauce and turmeric stew paste.

The food inspection agency says these products may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum — the bacteria that causes botulism, a serious illness.

It says there have been no reported illnesses.

People who have the recalled products should throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness.

Symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, slurred speech, generalized weakness, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, unreactive pupils and paralysis. In severe cases, botulism can be fatal.

The food inspection agency says botulism does not cause a fever.

Anyone who thinks they have become sick from eating a recalled product should seek medical attention.

The specific Kopi Thyme products that have been recalled include: Ipoh Laska curry noodle soup base, Nyonya Laska curry noodle soup base, Kari Ayam Malaysian style aromatic curry paste, Prawn Curry creamy prawn curry paste, Kam Heong Golden Fragrance stir fry sauce and Sayur Lodeh turmeric stew paste.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

