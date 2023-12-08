‘Love Story’ actor Ryan O’Neal dead at 82

Ryan O’Neal, who starred in the 1970 romance classic ‘Love Story’, has died at the age of 82.

O’Neal’s son Patrick confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Friday.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick O’Neal wrote.

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”

More to come