Man fatally shot by police at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Newmarket that left a man dead on Thursday night.

York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment on Crowder Boulevard, near Leslie and Mulock, around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) say officers found a 37-year-old man in a stairwell of the building. The man was shot following an interaction with police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU has assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to the case. A post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.