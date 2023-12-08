Man who fired shotgun into air outside New York synagogue cited events in the Mideast, agent says

By The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 8:25 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 9:42 am.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man who fired a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue in New York’s capital city is an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen who told investigators he felt affected by events in the Middle East, a federal agent said in a court filing.

No one was injured by the gunfire Thursday afternoon outside Albany’s Temple Israel, but children attending preschool had to shelter in place while police searched the area.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, 28, was arrested a short distance away from the temple after laying down the shotgun, police said. He said “Free Palestine” when officers arrested him, according to Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins.

Federal prosecutors charged Alkhader with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — a charge authorities said was related to his admitted use of marijuana — and was expected to appear at a federal court in Albany on Friday morning. He could also face state charges. Hawkins said the incident was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

An attorney who could speak for Alkhader had yet to be assigned as of Friday morning. No phone number was listed for him in public records.

The episode in New York’s capital happened on the first night of Hanukkah amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from Israel’s intensifying war in Gaza.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had directed the state police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and to increase planned patrols of at-risk sites during Hanukkah.

Alkhader, who lives in Schenectady, which is near Albany, waived his right to remain silent and spoke with law enforcement officers after his arrest, a task force officer with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a court filing.

The officer’s affidavit didn’t detail what Alkhader said about his motivation, but the officer wrote that he offered that “the events in the Middle East have impacted him.”

FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane praised the “swift coordination” between federal, state and local law enforcement.

Temple Israel Rabbi Wendy Love Anderson told reporters she was thankful to staff who ensured the safety of those inside the building, including the children attending preschool.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police responding to a call in Newmarket on Thursday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment...

13m ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

13h ago

Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury
Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury

York police's homicide unit is investigating after a woman has died after an altercation in East Gwillimbury on Thursday night. Police responded to a call at approximately 9:55 p.m. last night for an...

2m ago

Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station
Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Officials will provide an update on Eglinton Crosstown construction activities at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during a tour on Friday.

2h ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police responding to a call in Newmarket on Thursday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment...

13m ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

13h ago

Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury
Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury

York police's homicide unit is investigating after a woman has died after an altercation in East Gwillimbury on Thursday night. Police responded to a call at approximately 9:55 p.m. last night for an...

2m ago

Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station
Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Officials will provide an update on Eglinton Crosstown construction activities at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during a tour on Friday.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:47
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays
Ontario's travel industry booms into holidays

An industry recently on the brink of collapse has roared back to life but there are some new clouds on the horizon too. David Zura explains.
2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos