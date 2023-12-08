Mexico raids and closes 31 pharmacies in Ensenada that were selling fentanyl-laced pills

By The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 6:00 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 6:13 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said Friday they have raided and closed 31 pharmacies in Baja California’s coastal city of Ensenada, after they were detected selling fake or fentanyl-laced pills.

Marines and health inspection authorities seized 4,681 boxes of medications that may have been offered for sale without proper safeguards, may have been faked and may contain fentanyl.

“This measure was taken due to the irregular sales of medications contaminated with fentanyl, which represents a serious public health risk,” the Navy said in a press statement.

Mexico’s health authorities are conducting tests on the seized merchandise. Ensenada is located about 60 miles (100 kms) south of the border city of Tijuana.

The announcement represents one of the first times Mexican authorities have acknowledged what U.S. researchers pointed out almost a year ago: that Mexican pharmacies were offering controlled medications like Oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, but the pills were often fentanyl-laced fakes.

Authorities inspected a total of 53 pharmacies, and found the suspected fakes in 31 of them. They slapped temporary suspension signs on the doors of those businesses.

Sales of the pills are apparently aimed at tourists.

In August, Mexico shuttered 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts after authorities inspected 55 drug stores in a four-day raid that targeted establishments in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

The Navy said the pharmacies usually offered the pills only to tourists, advertised them and even offered home-delivery services for them.

The Navy did not say whether the pills seized in August contained fentanyl, but said it found outdated medications and some for which there was no record of the supplier, as well as blank or unsigned prescription forms.

In March, the U.S. State Department issued a travel warning about sales of such pills, and the practice appears to be widespread.

In February, the University of California, Los Angeles, announced that researchers there had found that 68% of the 40 Mexican pharmacies visited in four northern Mexico cities sold Oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, and that 27% of those pharmacies were selling fake pills.

UCLA said the study, published in January, found that “brick and mortar pharmacies in Northern Mexican tourist towns are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. These pills are sold mainly to U.S. tourists, and are often passed off as controlled substances such as Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall.”

“These counterfeit pills represent a serious overdose risk to buyers who think they are getting a known quantity of a weaker drug,” Chelsea Shover, assistant professor-in-residence of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said in February.

The U.S. State Department travel warning in March said the counterfeit pills being sold at pharmacies in Mexico “may contain deadly doses of fentanyl.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid far more powerful than morphine, and it has been blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States. Mexican cartels produce it from precursor chemicals smuggled in from China, and then often press it into pills designed to look like other medications.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

1h ago

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

59m ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

45m ago

'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon,"...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

1h ago

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

59m ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

45m ago

'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon,"...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:01
Broadway hit coming to Toronto
Broadway hit coming to Toronto

42nd Street is a coming to Toronto. The musical is based on a broadway during the 1930s. Stella Acquisto gets a sneak peek of the hit musical.

4h ago

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

7h ago

2:22
Woman dead after being struck by garbage truck
Woman dead after being struck by garbage truck

A woman in her 50s is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in St. Clair Village. Melissa Nakhavoly with community reaction and why advocates say the intersection has been problematic for some time.

19h ago

2:41
With Bonnie Crombie heading to Queen's Park what's next for Mississauga?
With Bonnie Crombie heading to Queen's Park what's next for Mississauga?

For the first time in decades the race for Mayor in Mississauga is wide open. Shauna Hunt with what's next for the city as Bonnie Crombie heads to Queen's Park.

More Videos