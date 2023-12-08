Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,331.54, up 53.03 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $22.12 on 17.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.53, or 1.84 per cent, to $84.80 on 16.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $41.77 on 11.0 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 59 cents, or 20.21 per cent, to $3.51 on 9.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 10 cents, or 10.31 per cent, to $1.07 on 8.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $81.01 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB). Finance. Up 71 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $80.31. The head of EQB Inc. said customers are largely weathering the shock of high interest rates. About 80 per cent of EQ customers had already renewed their mortgage at a higher rate without a major uptick in delinquencies, chief executive Andrew Moor said in an interview on Friday. EQB typically offers mortgages with shorter terms compared with the larger banks. Toronto-based EQB, which runs online-based EQ Bank and bought Concentra Trust last year, reported revenue of $395 million and net income of $141 million in its extended fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31.

CWB Financial Group. (TSX:CWB). Finance. Up 87 cents, or 2.88 per cent, to $31.10. CWB Financial Group raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The Edmonton-based bank said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share, an increase of a penny. The higher payment to shareholders came as CWB said its common shareholders’ net income totalled $76.8 million or 80 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $67.7 million or 72 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $291.8 million, up from $279.8 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8,2023.

The Canadian Press