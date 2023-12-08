Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Posted December 8, 2023

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,331.54, up 53.03 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $22.12 on 17.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.53, or 1.84 per cent, to $84.80 on 16.9 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $41.77 on 11.0 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 59 cents, or 20.21 per cent, to $3.51 on 9.5 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 10 cents, or 10.31 per cent, to $1.07 on 8.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $81.01 on 6.7 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB). Finance. Up 71 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $80.31. The head of EQB Inc. said customers are largely weathering the shock of high interest rates. About 80 per cent of EQ customers had already renewed their mortgage at a higher rate without a major uptick in delinquencies, chief executive Andrew Moor said in an interview on Friday. EQB typically offers mortgages with shorter terms compared with the larger banks. Toronto-based EQB, which runs online-based EQ Bank and bought Concentra Trust last year, reported revenue of $395 million and net income of $141 million in its extended fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31.

CWB Financial Group. (TSX:CWB). Finance. Up 87 cents, or 2.88 per cent, to $31.10. CWB Financial Group raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The Edmonton-based bank said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share, an increase of a penny. The higher payment to shareholders came as CWB said its common shareholders’ net income totalled $76.8 million or 80 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $67.7 million or 72 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $291.8 million, up from $279.8 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8,2023.

The Canadian Press

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

1h ago

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

12m ago

2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy store...

updated

24m ago

