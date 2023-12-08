Nikki Haley looks for a strong showing, not necessarily a win, in Iowa caucuses

By Hannah Fingerhut, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 10:23 pm.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — For Nikki Haley, a win in Iowa doesn’t necessarily mean a win in the state’s Republican presidential caucuses.

“The way I look at it, we just need to have a good showing in Iowa,” the former South Carolina governor said Friday in response to a question during a town hall event in Sioux City. “I don’t think that means we have to win necessarily, but I think that means we have to have a good showing.”

The comments stand in stark contrast to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared decisively that “we’re going to win Iowa” on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday. DeSantis wouldn’t say whether he would end his campaign if he didn’t finish first or second.

DeSantis and Haley are likely battling for a second-place finish, since former President Donald Trump continues to sit comfortably atop the field in polls of Republicans in Iowa and nationwide.

The DeSantis campaign has largely focused on Iowa, hoping to deny Trump a big win in the caucuses. A super PAC supporting DeSantis has invested more than $16 million in advertising and more on building a campaign organization.

But DeSantis has faced growing pressure from Haley, who is piquing the interest of donors and voters looking for an alternative to Trump. She recently won the support of the Koch network, the largest conservative grassroots organization in the nation.

Dan Dykstra asked Haley the question Friday, wondering what percentage she’d need to get in Iowa to be satisfied.

Dykstra acknowledged that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is supporting DeSantis, but “that doesn’t mean I have to,” the 68-year-old attorney said. The Sioux City Republican will likely choose Haley or DeSantis on Jan. 15, but he hasn’t committed just yet.

What he really wanted to know: How would Haley, or any candidate, deny Trump the nomination? Haley said a strong showing in Iowa would tee up a favorable match-up between her and the former president in her home state of South Carolina.

“If she can beat DeSantis and keep the momentum going,” Dykstra said, “then I think that’s a big deal.”

Hannah Fingerhut, The Associated Press

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

11m ago

Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip
Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip

In an information vacuum, when people are so susceptible to being lured into believing whatever they want to believe, it’s so easy to end up with the fevered, fact-free frenzy that surrounded Shohei...

7m ago

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

17h ago

