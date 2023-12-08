Nvidia CEO suggests Malaysia could be AI ‘manufacturing’ hub as Southeast Asia expands data centers

Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang attends a media round table event at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

By The Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The CEO of technology giant Nvidia said Friday that he views Malaysia as a potential hub for artificial intelligence “manufacturing,” though he did not confirm the chipmaker is in talks with a local conglomerate to set up AI data centers in the Southeast Asian country.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur that the Malaysian conglomerate YTL Corp. could play an important role in setting up AI data centers.

Speaking at a media roundtable, Huang did not confirm reports that Nvidia is in talks with YTL, whose interests span utilities and telecommunications, cement, construction and property development. But he said that “YTL is an extraordinary company and has an incredible leadership and legacy.”

Malaysia “is a very important hub for SEA’s computing infrastructure. It requires access to land, facilities, power, which is extraordinarily important,” he said. “I think YTL could play a great role in that.”

Malaysia’s expertise in packaging, assembly and other aspects of manufacturing make it well suited for the manufacturing of artificial intelligence, Huang said. He said Nvidia was working with 80 AI startups in the country.

“Here in Malaysia, the data center infrastructure layer of computing, which is one of the most important parts of the AI and the cloud, is very successful here,” Huang said.

Southeast Asia will likely be a hub for AI computing because countries need their own AI data centers to refine and transform data into valuable information. Old data processing centers were designed to hold data files and run applications. AI requires use of each place’s culture, language, values, literature and common sense, Huang said.

“I don’t know plans of every region well, but I have great confidence that Southeast Asia is going to be a very important technology hub. It’s already quite excellent at packaging and assembly and battery manufacturing. It’s already very good at many aspects of the technology supply chain,” he said.

The Associated Press

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

10h ago

Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station
Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Officials will provide an update on Eglinton Crosstown construction activities at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during a tour on Friday.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

16m ago

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

20m ago

