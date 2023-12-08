Police suspect vandalism of vehicle at Jewish school was hate-motivated, woman arrested

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 8, 2023 10:30 am.

Toronto police have arrested a woman in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after a car that was parked at a Jewish school and community daycare was vandalized.

Officers were called to the school in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 1:08 a.m. on Saturday, Nov., 25 after reports that a vehicle in the parking lot was damaged with a rock.

The incident was captured on security video and police say they were able to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, an arrest was made.

Madeleine Folk, 33, of Toronto has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of fail to comply with probation.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” a police release states.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has cited a marked increase in hate crimes in the city recently.

“A hate-motivated crime not only victimizes individuals but also entire communities,” Demkiw said in November when announcing a new online portal to report hate-motivated graffiti and vandalism.  

“We urge Torontonians to please report these incidents to police so we can investigate and hold people to account who commit these crimes.”

Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto's west end

A second-hand clothing store in the Toronto's west end has been evacuated following reports that a grenade was found inside. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on Rogers...

18m ago

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

10m ago

Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police responding to a call in Newmarket on Thursday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment...

1h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

15h ago

