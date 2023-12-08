Police suspect vandalism of vehicle at Jewish school was hate-motivated, woman arrested

Toronto police have arrested a woman in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after a car that was parked at a Jewish school and community daycare was vandalized.

Officers were called to the school in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 1:08 a.m. on Saturday, Nov., 25 after reports that a vehicle in the parking lot was damaged with a rock.

The incident was captured on security video and police say they were able to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, an arrest was made.

Madeleine Folk, 33, of Toronto has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of fail to comply with probation.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” a police release states.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has cited a marked increase in hate crimes in the city recently.

“A hate-motivated crime not only victimizes individuals but also entire communities,” Demkiw said in November when announcing a new online portal to report hate-motivated graffiti and vandalism.

“We urge Torontonians to please report these incidents to police so we can investigate and hold people to account who commit these crimes.”