Quebec man arrested in killing of child at home daycare northeast of Montreal

Quebec provincial police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of toddler found seriously injured at a home daycare this week near Montreal. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 4:46 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 4:56 pm.

MONTREAL — A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler who was found seriously injured at a home daycare this week northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the suspect, from Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Que., was arrested today for what police are now calling a homicide.

A spokesperson for the Crown prosecutors office did not have information about charges.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call about a child under the age of three with serious injuries at a home daycare in L’Assomption, Que.

The toddler died hours later in hospital.

Detectives met with numerous witnesses and an autopsy was ordered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

1h ago

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

13m ago

2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy store...

updated

24m ago

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

1h ago

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

13m ago

2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy store...

updated

24m ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

5h ago

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos