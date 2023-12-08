Quebec man arrested in killing of child at home daycare northeast of Montreal

MONTREAL — A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler who was found seriously injured at a home daycare this week northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the suspect, from Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Que., was arrested today for what police are now calling a homicide.

A spokesperson for the Crown prosecutors office did not have information about charges.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call about a child under the age of three with serious injuries at a home daycare in L’Assomption, Que.

The toddler died hours later in hospital.

Detectives met with numerous witnesses and an autopsy was ordered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press