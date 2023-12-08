Man in 30s injured in shooting at Scarborough tow yard

Police are searching for a white car after an overnight shooting at a tow yard in Scarborough that left a man with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East around 2 a.m. Friday for reports someone had been shot.

Officers located a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds at a tow yard in the area.

Paramedics say the man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, left the area in a white car before officers arrived.