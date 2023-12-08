Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/11/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,327,336 52,632 $253.21 11 2 Karol G $8,913,148 51,964 $171.52 9 3 U2 $6,455,982 16,512 $390.97 17 4 Paul McCartney $5,745,824 34,814 $165.04 8 5 P!NK $4,666,683 27,590 $169.14 20 6 The Weeknd $4,526,405 47,241 $95.81 10 7 Morgan Wallen $4,459,794 21,522 $207.21 22 8 RBD $4,054,231 18,583 $218.16 32 9 Drake $3,884,413 16,223 $239.43 15 10 Eagles $3,538,033 12,728 $277.95 19 11 Pearl Jam $2,558,656 15,602 $163.99 8 12 ENHYPEN $2,534,211 20,178 $125.59 11 13 Depeche Mode $2,461,418 22,820 $107.86 17 14 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,421,622 13,968 $173.37 12 15 Travis Scott $2,375,458 17,432 $136.27 12 16 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,277,960 14,839 $153.50 15 17 Luis Miguel $2,169,623 12,049 $180.05 40 18 Guns N’ Roses $2,135,550 18,174 $117.50 20 19 Peso Pluma $1,999,024 17,143 $116.60 13 20 SZA $1,897,091 13,286 $142.78 15

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press