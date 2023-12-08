Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 1:21 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 1:27 pm.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/11/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,327,336 52,632 $253.21 11
2 Karol G $8,913,148 51,964 $171.52 9
3 U2 $6,455,982 16,512 $390.97 17
4 Paul McCartney $5,745,824 34,814 $165.04 8
5 P!NK $4,666,683 27,590 $169.14 20
6 The Weeknd $4,526,405 47,241 $95.81 10
7 Morgan Wallen $4,459,794 21,522 $207.21 22
8 RBD $4,054,231 18,583 $218.16 32
9 Drake $3,884,413 16,223 $239.43 15
10 Eagles $3,538,033 12,728 $277.95 19
11 Pearl Jam $2,558,656 15,602 $163.99 8
12 ENHYPEN $2,534,211 20,178 $125.59 11
13 Depeche Mode $2,461,418 22,820 $107.86 17
14 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,421,622 13,968 $173.37 12
15 Travis Scott $2,375,458 17,432 $136.27 12
16 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,277,960 14,839 $153.50 15
17 Luis Miguel $2,169,623 12,049 $180.05 40
18 Guns N’ Roses $2,135,550 18,174 $117.50 20
19 Peso Pluma $1,999,024 17,143 $116.60 13
20 SZA $1,897,091 13,286 $142.78 15

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

2h ago

'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change
'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change

For 33 years, Tamra Harris has lived near the GO Train tracks that cross over Manse Road in Scarborough, and has grown accustomed to the noise. “It’s common to hear the trains whiz by, but that...

34m ago

Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford
Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford

Toronto city council will again consider the previously rejected idea of renaming the stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. The item, which...

1h ago

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

2h ago

'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change
'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change

For 33 years, Tamra Harris has lived near the GO Train tracks that cross over Manse Road in Scarborough, and has grown accustomed to the noise. “It’s common to hear the trains whiz by, but that...

34m ago

Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford
Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford

Toronto city council will again consider the previously rejected idea of renaming the stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. The item, which...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

2h ago

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos