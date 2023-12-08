U.S. sanctions officials from Afghanistan to China on declaration of human rights anniversary

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 12:13 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 12:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on 20 people, from Afghanistan to China to Haiti to Iran, accused of violating human rights in their respective nations.

Included in the sanctions are two Afghanistan government ministers accused of repressing women and girls, by restricting access to secondary education; two Iranian intelligence officers who the Treasury says plot violence against Iranian regime opponents beyond the nation’s borders and two Chinese officials accused of torturing Uyghur ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region of China.

“Our commitment to upholding and defending human rights is sacrosanct,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms—wherever they occur in the world—strike at the heart of our shared humanity and our collective conscience,” she said.

She said the agency’s human rights sanctions “underscore the seriousness of our commitment to promoting accountability for human rights abuse and safeguarding the U.S. financial system from those who commit these egregious acts.”

The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

Republican lawmakers say the sanctions against Chinese officials do not go far enough.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said in a statement, “while we welcome this news, the Biden Administration has dragged its feet to implement sanctions under the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act for far too long.”

“Most alarmingly absent from the administration’s designations is Ma Xingrui,” a Xinjiang official accused of implementing China’s “genocidal policies against the Uyghurs and other ethnic groups,” the statement reads.

The human rights declaration, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948, enshrines a standard for human rights and freedoms for all people.

The State Department also imposed visa restrictions on a range of people — with a collective sanctions package of visa restrictions and sanctions on 37 individuals in 13 countries.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said many of Friday’s designations target people responsible for gender-based violence and the repression of women and girls.

“Our actions promote accountability for these heinous acts, especially in environments with poor adherence to the rule of law, and support members of vulnerable and marginalized populations including political dissidents, women, civil society leaders and activists, LGBTQI+ persons, and human rights defenders and environmental activists targeted by repressive governments,” Blinken said.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

39m ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

41m ago

Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford
Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford

Toronto city council will again consider the previously rejected idea of renaming the stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. The item, which...

11m ago

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

39m ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

41m ago

Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford
Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford

Toronto city council will again consider the previously rejected idea of renaming the stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. The item, which...

11m ago

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos