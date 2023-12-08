Weather system may bring snow to parts of Metro Vancouver, gusts to north B.C. coast

A man walks a dog through the snow after an overnight and morning snowstorm, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings and advisories as a frontal system arrives off the British Columbia coast, which may bring Metro Vancouver its first snowfall this winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 11:51 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 11:56 am.

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings and advisories as a frontal system that could bring Metro Vancouver its first snowfall this winter nears the British Columbia coast.

It says in a special weather statement that Metro Vancouver could see up to four centimetres of snow accumulating on Saturday in higher elevations such as the North Shore and Burnaby Mountain, although wet snow is forecast at sea level.

Environment Canada also says up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible in higher terrain of the Sunshine Coast, while its coastal areas may see about 2 centimetres of accumulation.

Whistler is forecast to receive up to 10 centimetres, and Environment Canada is warning of winter driving conditions on the Sea to Sky Highway north of Squamish starting Saturday morning.

A wind warning is also in place for the central and north coast of B.C. and Haida Gwaii starting Friday evening, with gusts potentially reaching 110 kilometres an hour early Saturday.

Environment Canada says the strong winds may cause power outages and fallen trees, and residents are asked to monitor forecasts and alerts from the agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

39m ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

41m ago

Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford
Council to again consider renaming stadium at Centennial Park after Rob Ford

Toronto city council will again consider the previously rejected idea of renaming the stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. The item, which...

12m ago

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

1h ago

