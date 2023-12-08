With no supermarket for residents of Atlantic City, New Jersey and hospitals create mobile groceries

Delorese Butley-Whaley brings her purchases of milk and bread to the register of a specially modified bus that serves as a mobile supermarket in Atlantic City N.J. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Virtua Health and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority are operating a service to bring fresh groceries and produce to Atlantic City, where plans for what would be the city's first supermarket in nearly 20 years recently fell through. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2023 3:01 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 3:12 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In this seaside resort, where $5 billion worth of in-person and online gambling gets done each year, there still is not a supermarket.

People who live in Atlantic City must either drive off the island to a mainland store, take public transportation — whose cost eats away at the amount left for food — or shop in pricey, poorly stocked corner stores in their own city.

A much-touted, heavily subsidized plan to build what would be the city’s first supermarket in nearly 20 years fell apart earlier this year. Now, the state and a hospital system are sending a converted school bus laden with fresh food available for purchase into the city as a temporary solution.

Virtua Health brought a modified transit bus to a poor neighborhood in Atlantic City on Friday as part of its “Eat Well” program, funded by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

The program aims to bring high quality food and fresh produce to economically deprived areas that lack meaningful access to healthy food. Atlantic City is second on the list of 50 New Jersey communities designed as “food deserts” due to lack of access to such food.

Delorese Butley-Whaley, 62, was delighted to board the bus to buy a half gallon of milk and a loaf of bread for a total of $3.

She usually walks 30 to 45 minutes to a local corner food store, straining her bad knees, or takes the bus there in bad weather. Sometimes she ventures to a full-fledged supermarket on the mainland in Absecon, a $10 cab ride in each direction. That quickly eats into her food budget.

“We don’t have a real supermarket here,” she said. “This is something we all need. I love this. It’s really convenient. I was able to get everything I needed for the rest of the week right here.”

Last week, in her first trip to the bus, she bought salmon.

“Salmon!” she said. “Imagine that!”

April Schetler, who runs the program for Virtua Health, said it is designed to fill part of the void in communities without a real supermarket like Atlantic City and Camden. All its food is sold at 30% to 50% below normal retail prices.

There is no income restriction on the program; anyone who shows up can shop, she said.

“We try to bake dignity into everything we do,” Schetler said. “By not asking for financial information, we’re providing a different experience.

“We come right to them, in their neighborhoods,” she said. “It can be a $25 cab ride just to get you and your groceries home.”

It wasn’t supposed to be this way in Atlantic City, where in Nov. 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy and top elected officials held a much-ballyhooed ground breaking ceremony for a new ShopRite supermarket that was to be built on vacant land not far from the casinos.

The state was willing to commit $19 million in public funds to see the project across the finish line. But construction never started and the project fell apart. The state said earlier this year it would seek new bids for another store.

A message seeking comment left with the developer, Village Super Market Inc., was not immediately returned Friday.

The Virtua food bus is one of two similar efforts paid for by the state with $5.5 million in funding. AtlanticCare, another southern New Jersey hospital system, is adding a mobile grocery to its food pantry program that also will include classes on health education, cooking classes and incentives to buy healthy foods.

“People come here to have fun, they go to the casinos,” said JoAnn Melton, 42, who also shops at a corner store she says is beset by loiterers and drunks from a nearby liquor store. “But what about those that actually live here? We’re just trying our best to live and raise a family.”

The grocery bus “is awesome,” she said. She bought dishwasher detergent, bleach, coffee, lemons, bananas and bread, all for $16. She often pays $5 for two sad-looking bananas at the corner store.

“We really need this,” she said. “This is good for us.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

0m ago

2 of 4 suspects identified in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 of 4 suspects identified in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have identified two of four suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy...

1m ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

3h ago

'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change
'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change

For 33 years, Tamra Harris has lived near the GO Train tracks that cross over Manse Road in Scarborough, and has grown accustomed to the noise. “It’s common to hear the trains whiz by, but that...

39m ago

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

0m ago

2 of 4 suspects identified in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 of 4 suspects identified in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have identified two of four suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy...

1m ago

Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end
Dormant grenade causes evacuation of Value Village store in Toronto's west end

Police say a grenade found at a second-hand clothing store in Toronto's west end is real, but does not have the ability to detonate. Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on...

3h ago

'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change
'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change

For 33 years, Tamra Harris has lived near the GO Train tracks that cross over Manse Road in Scarborough, and has grown accustomed to the noise. “It’s common to hear the trains whiz by, but that...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

4h ago

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
More Videos