Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy’s death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend.

Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not a relative. The pair then went to the Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue area, entered an organization and proceeded into the washroom.

It’s alleged that while in the washroom, the child was assaulted.

The pair then left the organization and proceeded to the woman’s home in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area.

The next day, police were dispatched to the home as part of a medical call.

Shardanae Cousins-Emily has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.