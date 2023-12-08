York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

Auto thefts
York Regional Police has seen an almost 50 per cent increase in vehicle thefts compared to this time last year and compared to 2019, the region is on pace for an increase of approximately 200 per cent. Photo: York Regional Police/YouTube.

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 8, 2023 11:04 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 11:14 am.

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods.

Dubbed “Operation Auto Guard,” the campaign incorporates what police called “robust crime prevention… which includes data-driven solutions, targeted community engagement and the giveaway of crime prevention tools to help our citizens avoid becoming victims of vehicle theft.”

The seven-week initiative resulted in 56 people charged with 294 arrests. 80 vehicles were recovered, worth more than $5 million, along with theft devices used to obtain the vehicles.

The campaign’s data concluded that York Regional Police officers had seen an almost 50 per cent increase in vehicle thefts compared to this time last year, and has increased in York Region by more than 200 per cent over the last five years.

As of Dec. 4, there have been 4,294 vehicles stolen in York Region, compared to 3,187 in 2022. The cost of auto thefts is estimated to be more than $1 billion across the country.

Operation Auto Guard includes creating heat maps identifying specific neighbourhoods prone to vehicle thefts in Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan, identifying residences in the zones with high-risk vehicles registered, and approaching homeowners directly to let them know they are at risk of having their vehicles stolen.

The program also offered safety tips and education as police attended more than 100 locations to educate citizens on auto theft, handing out cards with safety tips and giving away more than 24,000 Faraday bags, which are used to block the signal-duplicating devices that replicate key fobs.

Officers also distributed bags when conducting traffic stops and attending community forums and other events.

“We recognize we need multiple strategies across all levels of government, law enforcement, community agencies and our citizens to end auto thefts,” said police chief Jim MacSween. “Congratulations to the many officers and civilian police professionals who contributed to the success of Operation Auto Guard.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

