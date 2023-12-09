Anthony Davis leads Lakers to NBA In-Season Tournament title, 123-109 over Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of the championship game in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP) pool photo

By Mark Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted December 9, 2023 11:59 pm.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 1:26 am.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As Commissioner Adam Silver prepared to hand LeBron James the MVP trophy of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, he cautioned that “it doesn’t come with a franchise.”

James bent over in laughter, but he has been serious about wanting to own an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas.

For now, he’ll more than settle for the individual honor and tournament championship after scoring 24 points and adding 11 rebounds Saturday night to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 in the final.

“My enthusiasm about being here post-career, bringing a team here has not changed,” James said. “The fans are amazing here. They have everything already: WNBA team, they have a baseball team (Athletics) coming in soon, NFL team, hockey team, F1 (Formula One) was just here. This is a place that loves great attractions, and I think the NBA will be another great addition to this city.”

As well as James played Saturday, the star was teammate Anthony Davis, who had 41 points and 20 rebounds — numbers that would have been season highs if they counted. This is the only game in the tournament that doesn’t figure in the standings or statistics.

Davis also shot 16 of 24, had five assists and blocked four shots.

“They’re a hell of a one-two punch,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about James and Davis. “That one or two could be either one of them on any given night. At the end of the day, they know how to take it to the next level when everything is on the line.”

Los Angeles is the first In-Season Tournament champion because the two headliners received plenty of help.

Austin Reaves scored 28 points, D’Angelo Russell added 13 points and Cam Reddish set the tone defensively by limiting the damage by Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who emerged as one of the faces of this tournament.

He had 20 points and 11 assists against the Lakers, often passing to a teammate rather than trying to force the action.

“(Reddish) didn’t score a lot (nine points), but I felt like he was one of the best players on the court with the way he defended and really changed the game on that end of the floor,” Reaves said.

Also for the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points and Aaron Nesmith had 15.

In addition to taking home a trophy, Lakers players on standard contracts each made $500,000 and the Pacers received $200,000 apiece. Players on two-way deals take home half those amounts.

The tournament and the title game had a combination of a NBA playoff and one-and-done NCAA Tournament kind of atmosphere, and the Pacers and Lakers played as if their seasons were on the line.

Los Angeles making it Las Vegas where it was essentially the home team before a sellout crowd played Sunday like it had been here before. The situation was different for the Pacers, who are still trying to prove they are a championship-level team.

“We just got outplayed tonight from the start of the game to the end of the game,” Haliburton said. “Just didn’t do the job on loose balls, didn’t rebound, didn’t get enough stops when needed. They just outplayed us, and it’s frustrating. It’s funny because everybody says this has the NCAA Tournament feel, but after a game like that you’re sitting in the locker room going, ‘Most of us ain’t graduating.’ We play on Monday.”

The Lakers led most of the game, though Indiana kept in striking distance until Los Angeles went on a 15-3 run late in the fourth quarter to turn in a 100-96 lead into a 115-99 advantage.

“Our guys got a real taste of what the elevated stage is all about,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “It’s so important to have this experience, to feel the intensity, to feel the glare and the glow and to find out what it means to be totally together in an effort to conquer it. We conquered a lot of challenges along the way. This one tonight was a little too steep.”

CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS

Among those in attendance were basketball Hall of Famers Julius Erving and Shaquille O’Neal, football Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Shannon Sharpe, former tennis star Steffi Graf, former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., chef Bobby Flay and rapper Flavor Flav. Members of the two-time champion Las Vegas Aces, including WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson, also watched.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Detroit on Monday night to open a four-game road swing.

Lakers: At Dallas on Tuesday night to begin a three-game Texas trip.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

4h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

9h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

7h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

8h ago

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

4h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

9h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

7h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.
2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.
More Videos